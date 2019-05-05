5 prominent speakers to be featured at ‘Conversations with Exceptional Women’

The following is a news release from The Alturas Institute.

IDAHO FALLS — Tickets are on sale for The Alturas Institute’s annual “Conversations with Exceptional Women,” June 4, in The Bennion Student Union Building at University Place in Idaho Falls. The evening begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and program.

This year’s theme, “How Far Have We Come,” marks the 100th anniversary of congressional passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote.

The dinner program features remarks from five prominent women, all leaders who have excelled in their respective fields:

Dr. Noel Bahktian, CAES Director, The Idaho National Laboratory

Karen Crouse, New York Times Sportswriter

Dr. Caroline Heldman, Executive Director, The Representation Project

Dr. Heather Steele, Oncology Specialist

Pauline Thiros, The Athletic Director, Idaho State University

“Our renowned speakers will share experiences and anecdotes about their own professional ascendancy, including challenges and hurdles that they faced along the way, with observations about the status of women in their respective fields,” said Dr. David Adler, President of The Alturas Institute.

“We deeply appreciate the generous, indispensable support and civic pride of our sponsors, all committed to the pursuit of gender equality,” Adler added.

The Event Sponsor is Walsh Engineering. Other sponsors include The Carr Foundation, Fluor Idaho, Teton Toyota and Teton Volkswagen, The Idaho National Laboratory, Oppenheimer Companies, Inc., Melaleuca, Mountain View Hospital, KISU, Ball Ventures and Eastern Idaho Medical Center.

Tickets for Conversations with Exceptional Women are $35 and include dinner and the program. They may be purchased online at alturasinstitute.com.

The Alturas Institute is a 501 c 3 educational organization, created to advance American Democracy through promotion of the Constitution, civic education, gender equality and equal protection of the law.