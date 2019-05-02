I-15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts closed again

IDAHO FALLS — Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls is closed due to poor visibility.

Wind speed in Idaho Falls was 26 mph, with gusts of 37 mph Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

This stretch of I-15 — between exits 118 and 143 — frequently closes due to high winds and blowing dust. It also closed Saturday, when winds were 35 to 55 mph.

“Visibility hasn’t been as low as last week’s windy days, but do know that there will be reductions in visibility at times through sunset,” the NWS tweeted Thursday.