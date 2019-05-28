Idaho Falls Adventure Pass offers discounts to area attractions

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Adventure Pass.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Adventure Pass is now on sale for its second year, offering discounts to seven Idaho Falls-area family attractions on a single ticket. A group of local community organizations – The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho (TAM), Idaho Falls Arts Council (IFAC), Idaho Falls Zoo, and Museum of Idaho (MOI) – banded together to launch and administer the pass last year.

Idaho Falls Adventure Pass offers two options: individual and family passes. Individual passes grant one admission (for a person of any age) to visit four attractions: TAM, the ARTitorium, the zoo and MOI.

Family passes grant admission to the same organizations for up to two adults and up to four kids. This year, each pass also grants discounts to three other family-friendly institutions: The Edge Climbing & Fitness, East Idaho Aquarium and iJump Idaho. Individual passes are $20, and family passes are $77.

“The multi-attraction pass really helps open doors for all of us,” said Georgina Goodlander, Visual Arts Director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council. “It’s perfect for engaging tourists and those new to our community, but it is also a great way to encourage long-time eastern Idaho residents to visit some places they may have never been before. All of our organizations complement each other and make our community a really rich one.”

Passes valid for Summer 2019 are currently on sale, and patrons have until September 30 to use them once at any or all of the destinations. All of the proceeds from the pass will go back to the participating organizations to cover the costs of marketing and offering the pass. Since the organizations will not profit directly from the passes – which are sold at a discount – they simply hope to benefit from increased awareness, attendance, and cross-promotion. The several dozen passes sold last year, despite minimal marketing efforts, were enough to encourage the group to offer it again.

The passes are available now at www.ifadventurepass.com and the ARTitorium on Broadway.