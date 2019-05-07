Idaho Falls man arrested for felony drug possession

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was recently arrested at a local hotel for possession of drugs.

Police reports show at about 8 p.m. on May 3, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the La Quinta Inn on South 25th East. Deputies arrived and were told by hotel staff that guests reported the strong smell of marijuana smoke coming from a room.

Deputies made contact with two adult males and one adult female that was renting the room and immediately recognized the smell of burnt marijuana coming from that location.

One of the adults, identified as 24-year-old Derek M. Brown, admitted to deputies that marijuana was recently smoked inside the room. Deputies were able to search the room and located multiple items of drug paraphernalia and knives in open view.

Brown pointed out to deputies that a container on the nightstand contained approximately seven grams of Methamphetamine. Deputies also located a separate baggie of methamphetamine and a baggie of dried hallucinogenic mushrooms. At the time Brown claimed ownership of the drugs and numerous items of paraphernalia.

Deputies later weighed all of the substances located in the room found to be approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine and 6.5 grams of dried mushrooms.

Brown was arrested and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Since Brown claimed ownership of the drugs, the other two adults were released at the scene.