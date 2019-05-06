Idaho Falls woman killed in Wyoming motorcycle crash

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman was killed in a motorcycle crash near Alpine, Wyoming Sunday evening.

Forty-four year old Melinda Gregston was riding westbound on a 2014 Harley Davidson near mile marker 1 on U.S. Highway 26. Around 6:30 p.m., she had to brake hard to avoid colliding with another vehicle, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Gregston, who was wearing a helmet, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. She died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This the 56th fatality on a Wyoming road in 2019.

Gregston’s obituary can be viewed here.