Local man arrested in Meridian after being found in child’s bed following crash

MERIDIAN — A Rigby man was arrested in Meridian Tuesday after police discovered him sleeping in a child’s bed inside a stranger’s home.

Daniel William Leary, 28, was booked into the Ada County Jail on multiple charges following a series of events that started around 2:30 p.m.

Meridian Police and the Idaho State Police were called to a crash on I-84 near the Locust Grove overpass. While en route, officers were told the driver, who was later identified as Leary, had fled the scene and was being chased by an off-duty Ada County Sheriff reserve deputy.

While officers searched a nearby neighborhood with a police K9, a homeowner on Bentley Drive called police around 4 p.m. to say Leary was asleep in his son’s bed.

Police entered the home and cleared it room by room with a police K9. The dog found Leary in the bed and bit him on the left arm.

Leary was taken into custody and transported to a hospital to be evaluated for his injuries from the crash and the K9 bite.

He was booked for delaying and obstructing a peace officer, unlawful entry, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and a felony agent’s warrant.