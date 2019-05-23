Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous homicide suspect

IDAHO FALLS — A manhunt is underway in central Idaho for an armed and dangerous man who allegedly killed a person in Utah.

Jonathan Llana, 45, is accused of shooting the person on I-84 at Rattlesnake Pass in northern Utah Wednesday, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Llana then fled north to Idaho and when stopped by Cassia County Sheriff deputies and Idaho State Police troopers, officials say he took off in his vehicle.

Llana eventually crashed into a field near the intersection of Raft River/Yale Road and I-86 in Cassia County. Investigators say he ran away and, as of Thursday morning, had not been apprehended.

Llana is described as 5’10” and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you see him or know where he may be, police ask you to call 911.