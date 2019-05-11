Name of man killed in Wednesday’s Sugar City crash released

SUGAR CITY — Officials have confirmed the name of a man killed in a crash Wednesday on Idaho Highway 33.

Jeremy Essig, 44, was driving a silver SUV around 6:30 a.m. near 5000 East. His SUV collided with a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer. The SUV ended up on the side of the road. Essig was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He loved his son with everything he had and had dedicated his entire life to raising him in a loving home,” his obituary says.

Essig loved sports and fishing and his favorite football team was the Oakland Raiders.

Jeremy Essig | Facebook photo

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

The driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries and was evaluated by EMS, but he declined to be transported to the hospital.

It’s not clear what caused the crash but the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash along with the Idaho State Police.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com