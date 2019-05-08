Man killed in Sugar City crash

UPDATE

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says an adult man was killed in the crash. Investigators are in the process of notifying family members.

ORIGINAL STORY

SUGAR CITY — One person is dead following a crash on Highway 33 Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near 5000 East and involved an SUV and a semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

Information about the deceased individual has not been released as the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of notifying family members. No other drivers or passengers were taken to the hospital.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 33 will be closed between Highway 20 and 5000 East for several hours as crews investigate.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.