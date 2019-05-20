Police confirm body found in river is missing woman

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Sunday, May 19 at 3:45 a.m. Idaho Falls Police Officers were dispatched to South Tourist Park, 2800 S Yellowstone Highway, for a report of a missing person.

Eljo Veldman, a 48-year-old female resident of the Netherlands, had been visiting the area and staying in an RV at the park. Ms. Veldman was reported missing when her traveling companion woke during the night and was unable to locate her.

Multiple Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to search for Ms. Veldman. They were joined by Bonneville County Sherriff’s Deputies, Bonneville County Search and Rescue, and the Idaho Falls Police Unmanned Aerial Systems Team.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Ms. Veldman was found deceased in the Snake River. Her body was recovered with the assistance of Idaho Falls Power. Idaho Falls Police Detectives are continuing to investigate, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Information was not released yesterday in order to allow for time for family notifications. Our condolences are with Ms. Veldman’s loved ones at this difficult time.