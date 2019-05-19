Police ask for help finding missing woman last seen Saturday night

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman from Holland.

Eljo Veldman, 48, was last seen Saturday night around 10 p.m. in the area of South Tourist Park, 2800 South Yellowstone Highway. She was wearing a white top and grey pants pajamas.

Anyone who may have seen or knows the whereabouts Veldman is asked to contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.