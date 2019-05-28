Police release photos of missing 5-year-old’s uncle as search for Utah girl enters fourth day

LOGAN, Utah — Police have released photos of Elizabeth Shelley’s uncle as the continues Monday for the missing 5-year-old Utah girl.

The pictures of 21-year-old Alex Whipple, taken from a surveillance camera Friday, show him wearing a black snapback cap, a dark jacket, striped tie and grey pants.

“We hope this helps you as you are checking your cameras and smart doorbell systems,” the Logan Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Police have asked residents in the southwest Logan area to review any video surveillance they may have collected over the weekend that may show Whipple. Residents are also asked to check their yards, outbuildings, containers and garbage cans for anything they don’t recognize.

Elizabeth was last seen Saturday at 2 a.m. at her home in southwest Logan before being discovered missing later that morning. Whipple was arrested Saturday on unrelated warrants and police say he has been uncooperative with authorities concerning Elizabeth’s disappearance.

The search remained ongoing as of Tuesday morning. Logan police are expected to give an update on the investigation at 11 a.m.

