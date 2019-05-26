Uncle ‘uncooperative’ as search continues for missing 5-year-old

LOGAN, Utah — Logan officials are continuing their search for a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday morning.

Elizabeth Shelley was last seen by her mother at 2 a.m. Saturday when she went to bed, according to the Logan Police Department. The girl’s uncle, Alex Whipple, showed up at the home as they were going to bed. Both Elizabeth and Whipple, 21, were missing when the rest of the household woke up around 10 a.m.

Whipple was arrested Saturday afternoon on suspicion of violating parole and remains uncooperative as of Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Logan Police Department. Local police agencies and FBI officials “worked through the night finishing search warrants and following up on leads” but have not yet located Elizabeth and ask residents to stay away from search areas.

Logan Police also stated they are aware of comments made by concerned citizens but they are not releasing “everything pertinent to this investigation” yet.

Elizabeth is 3-foot-6 with curly brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Police believe she was wearing either blue jeans or a teal-colored plaid skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Logan City Police Department at (435) 753-7555.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

This story was first published at KSL.com. It is used here with permission.