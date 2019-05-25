Utah police searching for 5-year-old girl

LOGAN, Utah — Logan police are searching for a 5-year-old girl that disappeared early Saturday morning. The girl’s uncle, who has since been located, was believed to be with the girl at the time of her disappearance.

Alex Whipple, 21, was located Saturday afternoon and taken into custody, according to a Facebook post from the Logan City Police Department.

Elizabeth Shelley, the 5-year-old girl, was last seen about 2 a.m. Saturday morning in Logan and reported missing about 10 a.m., police said. She is 3-foot-6 with curly brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Police believe she was wearing either blue jeans or a teal-colored plaid skirt.

Her disappearance had coincided with the disappearance of Whipple.

Information about where and how Whipple was found was not immediately available.

“Officers are seeking additional search warrants and we are continuing to search for 5-year-old Elizabeth Shelley,” the Facebook post read.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Logan City Police Department at (435) 753-7555.

This story was first published at KSL.com. It is used here with permission.