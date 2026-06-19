Two people sent to hospital after three-vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 20 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A three-vehicle crash on the Arco Highway/U.S. Highway 20 on Thursday resulted in two individuals being sent to a local hospital, closing the roadway for over an hour.

The crash was reported at around 8 p.m. and involved a Toyota Camry, a Honda Accord and a Chrysler PT Cruiser, according to Idaho State Police spokesman Lt. Marvin Crain.

Two individuals were taken to a local hospital after a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 20. | Michael Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Crain said the driver of the Toyota was heading south on Solar Avenue and began to turn onto U.S. Highway 20.

During this turn, the Toyota collided with the Chrysler, which was heading west on U.S. Highway 20. This caused the Chrysler to collide with the Honda traveling east on U.S. Highway 20.

Crain said that two individuals, one from the Chrysler and the other from the Honda, were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The driver of the Toyota was cited during the incident, and a portion of the U.S. Highway 20 was closed for over an hour while crews cleared the scene.