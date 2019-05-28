Sandwich Tree owners deal with repairs after vandalism

IDAHO FALLS– Owners and employees at the Sandwich Tree were shocked to find their shop vandalized Tuesday morning.

Employee Lacy Bryson says she and others arrived to set up shop around 8:30 a.m. They showed up to a broken front window and glass shards outside the storefront on 17th Street.

“Somebody threw a rock. We are not quite sure (what happened),” Bryson says.

The restaurant has double sided windows, so at first glance, it’s hard to see that one window is missing. The outside glass was shattered, but the inside glass remained intact. Owners say repairs will cost at least $1,000.

Only one of half of the double-sided window was shattered, the other remained in tact. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“It was wrong. We’re just a little small business,” Bryson says. “We’re already trying to repair (the window), as quick as we can get the money together.”

Owners posted on Facebook they were saddened to see something like this had happened following Memorial Day.

Owner Angel Chapple posted to the company’s Facebook wall and said, “You would think overnight after visiting gravestones people would have better things to do! Anyone with information about this would be helpful! Yes, this happened at The Sandwich Tree. Outer window only, if there is any positive out of the situation.”

Owner Angel Chappel posts to The Sandwich Tree’s Facebook page about the incident Tuesday. | Facebook

Despite the unfortunate event, the shop continued on with business as usual.

“We’re open today we’ve had a lot of phone calls about that already,” Bryson says.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com there were so suspects or arrests made. The incident was reported at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday and police believe it was an isolated incident. Police are continuing to investigate.