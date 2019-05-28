Police: Gang-related vandalism spotted in Idaho Falls over Memorial Day weekend

IDAHO FALLS — Police are investigating multiple reports of vandalism over the Memorial Day weekend, including cut fuel lines, gang-related graffiti and a smashed window at a local business.

Idaho Falls Police don’t believe the incidents are related.

On Tuesday morning, two local businesses, one on Lincoln Road and the other Pancheri, reported that the fuel lines in three vehicles’ had been cut and the tanks drained sometime during the long weekend.

“Essentially, (the suspects) are stealing gas,” IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com. “There’s a chance it’s the same person, it also could not have been. It’s hard to tell until you get the suspects in and talking.”

A group of homes was also vandalized over the weekend. Residents on 19th Street reported multiple properties had been vandalized with orange and red spray paint. Three instances were reported to police on Saturday, and another two were reported on Monday.

EastIdahoNews.com received photos of one of the vandalized homes reported Monday. Idaho Falls Police identified the spray-painted symbols as gang symbols.

“We have a little bit of gang activity in Idaho Falls that we are doing our best to address,” Clements said.

Memorial Day weekend vandalism. | Courtesy image

At least one other incident occurred in Idaho Falls over the weekend. The Sandwich Tree on 17th had a window smashed with a rock, however, Clements said they do not believe that incident is related to either of the other two incidents.

She said they have not identified suspects in any these vandalism cases and encouraged people to notify police if they see anything suspicious.

“We want people to report (vandalism), absolutely. With the gang activity, we can take some photos and do some research and an investigation that helps us track gang activities in town,” she said.