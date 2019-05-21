Teenager dies from injuries sustained in explosion

Share This

AMMON — A 14-year-old Idaho Falls boy died from his injuries Tuesday afternoon after he was struck by a projectile from a homemade gun or cannon.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports two teenage boys were using powders and materials in a backyard shed to construct a small homemade gun or cannon that would launch a small projectile. During this process, an explosion occurred causing a piece of wood to penetrate the victim’s chest that ultimately led to the fatal injury.

RELATED: Boy injured in explosion was ‘igniting a powder substance’

The victim’s mother and arriving deputies attempted first aid and CPR until ambulance personnel arrived and transported him to the hospital.

The teenager has not been identified.