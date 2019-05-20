UPDATE: Boy injured in explosion was ‘igniting a powder substance’

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

AMMON – At approximately 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Ammon Fire personnel responded to Rosedale Lane. in Ammon to a report of a teenage boy injured after an explosion. Emergency personnel arrived and located the boy who was immediately transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with a significant wound to the chest.

While on scene, deputies found that the injured boy along with a 2nd teenage boy were igniting a powder substance that caused an explosion, sending a piece of wood into the boy’s chest area. The mother of the injured boy heard the explosion from inside the residence and was able to call for help.

Deputies and fire Personnel made sure the area was safe and no other injuries or property damage was found. Deputies are continuing to investigate the cause and no further information is available at this time.