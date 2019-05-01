Three people arrested after large drug bust in Idaho Falls

Share This

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Three people were arrested on felony and misdemeanor drug charges after a raid on a local home Tuesday morning.

Police reports show deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and detectives from the Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant on a residence in the 1200 block of Azalea in Idaho Falls near Edgemont Elementary School. The search warrant was the result of a joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

In a news release, Sgt. Bryan Lovell said the warrant was served before Edgemont Elementary School was in session or students, and staff were present.

John M. McComas and Dylan C. Soracco

During the search, detectives located multiple firearms and items of drug paraphernalia along with approximately two pounds of marijuana, 23.2 grams of cocaine, 0.1 grams of heroin, approximately 800 hits of LSD, and approximately $40,000 worth of pre-packaged marijuana vape oil. Detectives seized those items along with the firearms and more than $8,000 in cash believed to be used for trafficking in drugs.

Three Idaho Falls residents were taken into custody: John M. McComas, 23, who resided at the residence, Dylan C. Soracco, 27, and a 21-year-old female.

McComas was booked on felony charges of trafficking marijuana, possession of cocaine, LSD, and methamphetamine. Soracco was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and heroin. The woman was booked for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office