UPDATE: Puppy that disappeared following break-in found safe

UPDATE

A puppy that disappeared following a home break-in on Monday is safe and sound.

Joe Lloyd tells EastIdahoNews.com that Sage, his 3-month-old dog, was found Thursday at a woman’s nearby house. She saw a flyer Lloyd has posted in the neighborhood and returned the animal.

“Thank, thank, thank you. We live in such an awesome place with amazing people. My family and I are so grateful for the support of so many,” Lloyd says.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A man is asking for help to find his 3-month-old puppy after a man broke into his house.

Joe Lloyd tells EastIdahoNews.com that on Monday around 3 p.m., he got a text from his neighbor saying some strange things were going on at the home on Chatham Drive in Idaho Falls. Lloyd says when he and his roommate arrived at the house, all the doors and gates were open, the windows were busted and Sage, a Blue Healer, Border Collie mix, was missing.

“The windows were smashed and stuff was vandalized (but) it’s kind of a big deal that I’m missing my dog,” Lloyd says. “That’s really the only thing I’m worried about. Windows can be replaced, things can be bought but I want my dog back.”

Busted windows at the home on the 800 block of Chatham Drive in Idaho Falls | Courtesy photo

The puppy was locked in a crate at the time of the break-in. Lloyd says they believe the man let Sage out of the crate and the dog ran away.

Lloyd and his roommate say they know the man who broke into the house but he ran away from before they got there. Nothing else was missing from the home.

Joe Lloyd and his 3-month old puppy Sage | Courtesy photo

Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman for the Idaho Falls Police Department, says no one has been charged or arrested in connection to the incident and investigators want to speak with the man.

Lloyd asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of his puppy to call or text him at (208) 881-7938.