Woman sentenced for using fake checks

BLACKFOOT — A woman recently sentenced in Bonneville County for forgery was also sentenced for additional charges in Bingham County this week.

Paulee Ann Jester, 44, is serving multiple concurrent prison sentences for forgery and drugs charges in Bonneville County, which could keep her in prison for between four and six years.

On Monday, a judge sentenced her to an additional three to seven years in prison, which she would serve concurrently with her other sentences. The sentence comes after she previously pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery and one count of burglary in Bingham County. As part of a plea agreement an additional 17 Bingham County charges were dropped.

Police reports show in the Bingham County cases, Gateway Transitional Care Center contacted police in early October about a possible fraudulent check for $1,118 written out to Elite Laundry and Repair as well as Jester. When investigators contacted Elite Laundry Repair, the owner said they did not know Jester. Corporate HR for Gateway Transitional Care told detectives a forged check with those names was in their system, according to court documents. It is unknown why Jester chose those two companies.

Detectives continued to investigate and found more fraudulent activity. On Nov. 28, officers attempted to take Jester into custody. Police say she returned to her apartment and told the officers she would turn herself in the next day. But she then ran off, and officers were unable to find her. Police eventually caught up with her when she was being sentenced in Bonneville County.

Jester is required to pay $3,960.41 in fees and fines for the Bingham County case.