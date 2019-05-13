Woman who brandished shotgun placed on probation

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who was arrested last month after she brandished a shotgun in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced Thursday morning.

Samantha King, 19, will spend the next 2 years on probation after she pleaded guilty to exhibition of a deadly weapon and providing false information to a police officer. Both crimes are misdemeanors.

Magistrate Judge Steven Alan Gardner suspended a 180 day jail sentence with credit for time served. King spent 31 days in jail after being arrested April 8.

The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested King after being notified that a woman in the area of Canal and G Street was acting strangely while brandishing a shotgun in a threatening manner towards another person, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release.

Traffic was temporarily blocked in the area as the Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police responded.

Officers spoke with King on the phone and convinced her to come outside where she was taken into custody. The shotgun was found inside the house. She was arrested on the two charges and two outstanding warrants. As part of a plea agreement, the misdemeanor drug charge associated with one of the warrants was dismissed.

King has a hearing related to the other warrant on May 22.