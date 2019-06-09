Dollar Tree rolling out new pricing option at limited locations nationwide

IDAHO FALLS – As sales of Dollar Tree merchandise continue to increase, the company is rolling out an expanded business concept in limited locations nationwide.

Dollar Tree Plus, a multi-price point product expansion, began the roll out last month in more than 100 different locations.

“These products are designed to provide our shoppers with more choices, more sizes, and more savings,” Company President and CEO Gary Philbin says in a news release. “This carefully considered test is designed to understand how Dollar Tree’s deeply-loyal customers respond to the addition of merchandise at values greater than $1.”

The Company conducted extensive planning during the first quarter of 2019, including store selection and merchandising. Whether this concept will be tested in any eastern Idaho stores has not been specified, but as the company tests the idea of lifting the $1 price point, it is not raising retail on its current assortment of items.

“We look forward to measuring and assessing the initial results and understanding if the introduction of multiple price points across a broader set of stores is in the best interests of our customers, company and shareholders,” Philbin says.

A 10,000 square foot Dollar Tree store will be opening in Rigby this September. It is being built at 131 West Main Street where the old junior high school once stood. The Rigby store will be the ninth location in east Idaho.

