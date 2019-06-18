Fundraiser established for ‘devoted’ mother of 10 killed in crash

IDAHO FALLS — A family of 10 kids are left without their mother after she was killed in a crash Friday night.

Andrea Vanmiddendorp, 39, was driving her 1991 Ford Explorer in Butte County, north of Howe, on North Sunny Bar Road around 7 p.m. when police say she overcorrected and the SUV overturned. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and through a fence, according to Idaho State Police.

The Idaho Falls mother died at the scene and a juvenile was flown via air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Vanmiddendorp is described as a devoted mother of the 10 children between the ages of three to 19. A GoFundMe page with a goal of $10,000 has been established – $1,000 in honor of each of her kids.

“We are also gathering money to repair one of the families vehicles, as the only running vehicle was the one involved in the accident,” the page says.

Memorial services for Vanmiddendorp will be held from 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 10854 41st East, Ucon.

