2 women killed in separate crashes on east Idaho roads

Share This

POCATELLO — Two women were killed and two others hospitalized in separate crashes on east Idaho roads Friday night.

The first wreck occurred in Butte County, north of Howe, on North Sunny Bar Road around 7 p.m.

Idaho State Police say 39-year-old Andrea Vanmiddendorp was traveling northbound in a 1991 Ford Explorer. The Idaho Falls woman swerved the vehicle to the left and then swerved back to the right. That’s when the passenger side tires went off the road into the gravel, according to police.

Vanmiddendorp overcorrected and the SUV overturned. Investigators say the vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and through a fence.

Vanmiddendorp died on the scene and a juvenile was flown via air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Around 11:40 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a separate fatality crash at East Fork Mink Creek Road, near Pocatello.

Thomas Z. Stamus, 24, was driving eastbound in a 2018 Nissan Sentra. Investigators say the Pocatello man failed to negotiate a left turn and veered off the right shoulder down an embankment.

Rheanna D. Archer, 26, of American Falls, was a passenger in the vehicle and she died on the scene.

Stamus was flown by air ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center.

Police say Stamus and Archer were not wearing seatbelts and alcohol was involved in the crash.