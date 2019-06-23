He was in charge of people’s final resting place for 42 years, and now he’s stepping down

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – After more than four decades on the job, the man in charge of the final resting place for many of our loved ones, is set to retire.

June 28 will be the last day for Cemetery Sexton Martin Peace, who’s served the city of Pocatello for 42 years, including 23 years as the staff liaison for the Friends of the Cemetery Committee. When he retires, Martin will be the longest serving employee currently with the city of Pocatello. After graduating from Pocatello High School, Martin started his career with the city in 1976 by working part-time for the Cemetery Division. In 1977, he made the move to full-time laborer.

“When I started, all burial services were opened and closed using just shovels,” said Martin. “Most of the mowing was also done with walk-behind mowers. We didn’t start using excavators and fully utilizing riding mowers until 1989.”

In 1991, Martin was promoted to cemetery sexton. In this role, he’s been the primary contact for families looking to select a burial site and managing the overall operations of the two City cemeteries, Mountain View and Restlawn. Another notable piece of the job has been his work producing various signs for city departments and creating decals for city vehicles.

“It’s hard to pick just one accomplishment that I’m most proud of,” Martin said. “A few that stand out are the modernization of our operations, restoration of Restlawn Cemetery after the City acquired it in 2001, and remodel of the Mountain View Cemetery office building.”

“Martin has been an exemplary cemetery sexton, employee, and person,” said John Banks, Parks and Recreation Director. “He has always delivered caring, courteous customer service to the community at all times while ensuring that the cemeteries function efficiently and were properly maintained under his direction. Our congratulations to Martin in his well-earned retirement. He will be sorely missed.”

In retirement, Martin plans on traveling, restoring classic vehicles, and spending much of his time outdoors.

An open house in Martin’s honor will be held Friday, June 28 at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 911 North 7th Avenue. The public is invited to attend.

“I’ve had a long, rewarding career with the city of Pocatello,” said Martin. “Thank you to my fellow employees for all their support throughout the years. It isn’t easy to leave after so many years and even more memories.”

