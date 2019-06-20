High winds expected throughout eastern Idaho this afternoon

IDAHO FALLS — It’s going to be another very windy day in eastern Idaho.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning starting at noon Thursday until 9 p.m. Southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected throughout the afternoon with gusts of 60 to 65 mph.

The warning impacts the following areas: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

Additionally, a lesser wind advisory is in effect for nearly everyone else during the same time period.

Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected in the following communities: Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer and Small.

Officials urge caution on the roadways, particularly on the following highways: Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 20, U.S. Highway 26, U.S Highway 30, U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho highways 31, 32, and 33.

Conditions will make driving difficult for high=profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Blowing dust is also possible.