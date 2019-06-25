Intense bodycam footage shows Georgia police recovering newborn abandoned in grocery bag

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga (WGCL) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has released video of deputies finding little “Baby India,” who was discovered in a wooded area in early June.

Residents called the sheriff’s office earlier this month when they heard cries from a forest near their home. The family found an infant crying inside a plastic bag, her umbilical cord still attached to her body.

The video from the scene shows officials removing the baby from the bag, wrapping her in a jacket and giving her a first response medical examination. The infant – who has been nicknamed “Baby India” – was taken to the local hospital afterward, and Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman has informed the media that she was in “surprisingly” good condition.

The department says they’re continuing to follow leads in hopes of finding India’s mother. They also say “Baby India” is thriving and in the care of the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

Police are continuing to search for the baby’s mother, who is still missing.

If anyone knows a female who was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this infant, please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 781-3087.