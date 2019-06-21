Major delays on I-15 after multiple vehicles are involved in crash

FORT HALL — Southbound traffic on I-15 near Fort Hall is slowing moving after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened about a mile before a road construction zone near Fort Hall, according to several drivers who contacted EastIdahoNews.com.

It’s unclear what caused the crash but Idaho State Police were on the scene and troopers are asking everyone to slow down.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible and expect delays through Pocatello for most of the afternoon.

Click here to see LIVE Idaho Transportation Department traffic cameras