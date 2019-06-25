Man accused of murder scheduled to appear in court today

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and burying her in the backyard of their Idaho Falls home is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Philip Schwab, 33, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he stabbed Kaylynn Blue, 33, multiple times Saturday night or Sunday morning. He then buried her in a shallow grave in a flower patch, according to police.

RELATED | ‘It’s a disturbing scene.’ Man stabbed girlfriend and 2 dogs before burying her in the backyard, police say

Kaylynn Blue | Courtesy photo

Schwab was booked into the Bonneville County Jail Monday evening. He is wearing a white T-shirt and appears to show little emotion in his mugshot.

RELATED | Man accused of murder had hundreds of disturbing posts on his Facebook page

Schwab is expected to appear via video from the jail for his initial court appearance Tuesday at the Bonneville County courthouse. He will be read his charge and bond will likely be discussed.

EastIdahoNews.com will be in the court hearing and provide a full report later today.