Man accused of murder had hundreds of disturbing posts on his Facebook page

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A man accused of killing his girlfriend spent a great deal of time posting bizarre things on Facebook over the weekend.

Philip Schwab, 33, was arrested Monday after police discovered the body of Kaylynn Blue, 33, in a shallow grave in the backyard of a home on Thayer Bridge Circle. She had been stabbed to death, according to Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson. Two bodies of two dogs were found in the garage, also stabbed to death.

RELATED: Man arrested after police find body buried in backyard of Idaho Falls home

Between 7:30 a.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, Schwab posted hundreds of seemingly nonsensical posts. Many of the posts, written words or posted memes, appear to be about relationships, politics, sex, or violent behavior.

Taken in the context of a killing, some of the posts are troubling, such as:

“What would I be doing with a shovel, b****??”

“If stabbing people is wrong I don’t want to be right!”

“How to get away with murder… twice!”

“Dead IS better!”

“Good thing I have a get-out-of-jail-free card dumbs***!”

“I like drawing it out”

“Take it, w*****… take it!!”

“You won’t hurt any longer”

She deserved quicker…

Facebook

Police believe the killing occurred sometime on Saturday night or Sunday morning, Johnson said. The largest volume of disturbing posts occurred on Saturday afternoon and evening.

A number of Schwab’s Facebook friends appeared to be bewildered at the posts. But when asked about them, Schwab didn’t respond.

At one point — a friend of Kaylynn posted on Schwab’s wall asking if she was ok.

He replied, “Yes better now I think thank you are you guys better?”

She repeatedly asked what was wrong with Blue and then said she was worried and was going to call the cops.

Blue’s Facebook page also has an update that was posted shortly before Schwab posted, “If stabbing people is wrong I don’t want to be right!”

The post on Blue’s page states, “Wow what a day glad to be home now and I’m staying home the rest of the night”

Several co-workers commented on the post about her not responding to messages, and asking why she wasn’t at work. There was no response to the comments.

Officers arrived at the home on Monday morning, after Blue’s co-workers called family members and requested a welfare check on the home. When officers arrived, they suspected something was amiss and launched an investigation. The body was discovered Monday afternoon.

Schwab was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Monday evening. Schwab, who is listed as a volunteer at the Idaho Falls Zoo on his Facebook page, doesn’t appear to have a criminal record in Idaho.

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.