Police searching for body of missing woman, man in custody

IDAHO FALLS — Police are looking into the disappearance of an Idaho Falls woman they doubt is alive.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson said that a woman in her 20s failed to show up for work at Walgreens on Sunday and Monday. They were concerned and contacted a family member, who asked for a welfare check at a house on Thayer Bridge Circle.

During the check, officers discovered evidence that led them to open a criminal investigation at the house. As of Monday at noon, officers were waiting for a warrant to search the home and backyard for the woman.

Johnson does not believe the woman, whose name has not been released, is alive.

A man, who was in a “domestic relationship” with the woman, has been taken into custody for questioning, Johnson said. The man has not been arrested, and his name has not been released either.

Dozens of police officers responded to the scene at around midday Monday. They cordoned off a large area around the home with yellow crime scene tape. Several roads around Thayer Bridge Circle have been closed, although some traffic is being allowed through the area.

