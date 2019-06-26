Man runs from courtroom when judge sends him to jail, deputies say

CORRECTION: The identity of the suspect in this case, has been removed from this story as per EastIdahoNews.com policy of not identifying suspects accused of misdemeanor drug crimes. EastIdahoNews.com apologizes for its breach in policy.

REXBURG — A man attending drug court in Rexburg ran out of the courtroom when he heard he would spend the weekend in jail.

The 20-year-old was in drug court June 19. Magistrate Judge Zane Faren Eddins told the man he would have spend about four days in jail, says Sgt. Issac Payne, spokesman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon hearing that he would be placed in custody, he ran from the courtroom and was shortly after apprehended in the parking lot by the bailiff and probation officers,” Payne says.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office detained the man briefly before he was transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he is still being held.

Prosecutors have not decided if they are going to charge him for the incident.

The man was in court for misdemeanor drug crimes.