Midget wrestling comes to Idaho

Share This

Editor’s note: Extreme Midget Wrestling will be in Lava Hot Springs and American Falls in July.

BOISE — When “Half-Pint Brawlers: A Night of Midget Wrestling” invaded Boise twice in 2008, I wrote that the show had “scampered” into our city.

I shall refrain from such snicker-laced language now, 11 politically corrected years later.

It’s gonna be a tall order, though.

Extreme Midget Wrestling promises “full tilt … midget mayhem.” The tour hypes itself as “midgets vs. dwarfs in an all-out pro wrestling war.”

“Extreme Midget Wrestling will shock and delight you,” the propaganda promises.

Will the show measure up? No idea, Boise, but better get used to it. Idaho is about to become an Extreme Midget Wrestling mecca, with six scheduled stops in the Gem State. (Apparently, we Idahoans are viewed as prime customers.) Along with Boise, the tour is slated to invade Shooter’s Tavern in American Falls on July 11, Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Lava Hot Springs on July 12, Marily n’s Bar in Twin Falls on July 17, Bedroom Goldmine Bar in Murray on July 19, and Rants & Raves Brewery Taphouse in Riggins on July 20.

How many wrestlers will tangle in Boise on that glorious Saturday night? Curious about specifics, I emailed the company behind the tour.

No response. Actually, I’m OK with being short on details. Imagining a night of Extreme Midget Wrestling probably is better than knowing how ridiculous it actually will be. That said, certain kids and adults undoubtedly will be thrilled by the spectacle of 4-foot dudes doing flips and smashing each other with folding chairs. The Boise show will be an all-ages event. Tickets are available now for $20 to $50. (The VIP price even includes a “selfie with the midgets.”)

There’s no reason to think these performers won’t be fun and friendly. According to a Facebook review, anyone can get a photo taken with a wrestler for $5.

This article first appeared in the Idaho Statesman. It is used here with permission.