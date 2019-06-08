Pocatello police offering security checks of your home while you are away

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – If you are planning to be on vacation this summer, the Pocatello Police Department Citizen Patrol is offering you some peace of mind while you are away.

Citizen Patrol members are available to provide a walk-around security check for your home while you are on vacation. The home can be checked several times a week and for up to two months.

Vacation house checks are available only within the city of Pocatello limits. Interested persons can sign up online or in-person at the Pocatello Police Department, located 911 North 7th Avenue. Residents are asked to sign up at least one week before needing the service.

Citizen Patrols members are not able to check homes that are up for sale, unoccupied, or have persons entering the home for any reason, such as watering plants or picking up mail.

For more information on the vacation house check program, contact Dianne Brush in Community Services at (208) 234-6117 or by email at dbrush@pocatello.us.