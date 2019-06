Police looking for man they say stole $1,600 in textbooks

Share This

REXBURG — Police are looking for a person if interest in the theft of textbooks from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

Capt. Gary Hagen of the Rexburg Police Department said Thursday that a man took about 10 textbooks worth $1,600 from a professor’s office on campus around May 31.

If you know anything about the theft, contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.