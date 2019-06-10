Second measles case confirmed in Idaho

LEWISTON (KIVI) — A second case of the measles has been confirmed in Idaho, just days after the first case was diagnosed.

The Public Health Idaho North Central District says the initial case was a child who was too young to be immunized. The newest case is a family member of the child that was partially immunized due to their age.

Officials say there has been no spread of measles to the general public in Latah County or Idaho at this time.

Public Health said the initial case got the measles through international travel, not through a U.S. outbreak. Officials believe the newest case was also exposed to the measles while traveling internationally.

The district says most people in Latah County have immunity to measles through vaccination, which makes the risk to the general public low.

Officials say if you were at the Gritman Medical Center, Laboratory, and Imaging Waiting area on May 31 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., you should be on the lookout for fever and an unexplained rash.

If you think you might have the measles, you should find out if you are up to date on your measles vaccinations. In order to prevent the spread of the disease, do not go to the hospital or clinic without calling first.

These are the first cases of the measles in Idaho since 2001.