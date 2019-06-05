Measles now in Idaho

LEWISTON — A Latah County resident has the measles, the Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced Wednesday. It’s the first case of measles in Idaho since 2001.

So far this year, the number of measles cases nationwide is 1,000, the Centers for Disease Control says.

And national and state officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

“We cannot say this enough: Vaccines are a safe and highly effective public health tool that can prevent this disease and end the current outbreak,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a statement Wednesday.

“Measles is preventable, and the way to prevent an outbreak is to ensure that all children and adults, who can be vaccinated, do get vaccinated,” health district said in a news release on Wednesday. “If you are ill and think you have measles, stay at home (and) contact your health care provider. If you think you have been exposed and you are not vaccinated, stay at home and contact Public Health. If you have questions about your vaccination status, contact your health care provider.”

The health district says symptoms of measles include fever, cough and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash. Measles complications can include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia and (rarely) brain inflammation. Those at highest risk are children under 5 years old, adults over 20 years old, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. People get symptoms seven to 21 days after exposure. It is contagious from about four days before and four days after the rash appears.

