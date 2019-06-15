Semi-trailer belonging to firework company disappears

IDAHO FALLS– Owners of a firework company came to prepare for customers this weekend and found their semi-trailer missing. But they’re unsure when it vanished.

“That’s what’s really, really hard is not knowing when it was actually taken,” Dragon Fireworks owner Sam Nelson says. “It’s a big semi that just disappeared.”

The semi contained everything needed for the firework business, including all of their marketing materials, inflatables, three booths, electrical equipment, lighting and more. It has a red, white, and blue banner with a sign that reads “Dragon Fireworks” and dragon artwork on the outside. Owners Melissa and Sam Nelson say there may be up to $20,000 worth of items missing.

“Just in marketing, it’s easily over $4,500,” Nelson says.

Courtesy Sam Nelson

Typically firework stands for the 39-year-old family business are set up on Northgate Mile. Nelson says he has three booths, each costing upward of $3,000 to rebuild. Because of the missing booths and trailer, owners have a large shipment of fireworks coming in soon and have nowhere to house them.

“I’ve got a lot of fireworks that are showing up on Monday and Tuesday,” Nelson says. “I can’t cancel all the fireworks I have coming in.”

Owners Melissa and Sam Nelson, who formerly resided in the area, had left the semi in the care of a friend while away living in Boise. The semi was placed on his father-in-law’s property on Stanley Street. When the gentleman caring for the semi went to pick it up, he couldn’t find it.

“All my family has been out there looking for it,” Nelson says. “We’re here in Idaho Falls trying to figure out where do we go from here?”

So far, Nelson says he’s contacted the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and reported the trailer missing or stolen.

Courtesy Sam Nelson

“What I’d love to hear is that it was actually picked up,” Nelson says.

He’s hoping it was a misunderstanding with relators selling property next to the lot, or that maybe the trailer was impounded.

“I hope to get something figured out because as of right now I can’t change what happened. I’ve got to try to figure out what to do because I have so much inventory coming in,” Nelson says.

If anyone has information, contact the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 529-1200.

Find the firework company on Facebook.