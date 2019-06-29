UPDATE: Child who died at Redfish Lake was 4 to 5 years old, authorities say

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

STANLEY – On June 28 around 10:50 a.m., the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a child pulled from Redfish Lake in Stanley. Bystanders were performing CPR. Stanley Emergency Services, Custer County Deputies and Marine Deputies responded, along with the Stanley Swift Water rescue team.

A kayak was found overturned in the water, and a pair of men’s boots were found on the bank.

The child is approximately four to five years old, she was taken to St Luke’s Wood River Hospital in Ketchum and then flown to Boise Medical Center. The little girl did not make it.

Idaho Fish and Game officers responded to assist. The sonar on IDFG’s boat detected what was believed to be a body approximately 55 feet deep in the water.

Custer County requested the assistance of the Bingham County Dive Team as we now believed we were looking for one adult that was in the water.

At this time, we did not know the identities of the child or the adult male.

The divers from Bingham County were in the water at Redfish at 6:22 p.m. The divers were out of the water at 6:44 p.m.

The Dive Team was on the water Saturday just before 8 a.m. At 10:39, the dive team had recovered a body. No names are going to be released until the next of kin are notified.

PREVIOUS STORY:

STANLEY – A young girl who was pulled out of Redfish Lake near Stanley Friday morning has passed away, Custer County authorities say.

The girl was not wearing a life jacket when she was pulled from the lake between 10 and 11 a.m. Friday.

A bystander performed CPR on the girl until search and rescue arrived. We have reached out to her for comment and are awaiting a response.

The girl was taken to St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital in Ketchum. Her name is not being released until the girl’s family has been notified of her condition.

Meanwhile, a dive team has located a second victim that was allegedly with the girl on the lake Friday. An investigation is underway to determine the details surrounding the death of the victims.

Custer County Marine Deputy John Haugh is urging anyone recreating on the water to wear a life jacket.

“I deal with this on a daily basis: children not wearing life jackets and parents telling me their children can swim,” Haugh says. “In this cold of water, if you don’t have a life jacket and you go in, you have 10 minutes or less to survive. It’s critical that children and adults carry a life jacket in any boats or paddle boats they’re on.”

A Bingham County dive team is assisting Custer County Search and Rescue in the search.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more information when it is available.