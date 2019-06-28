Unidentified young girl hospitalized after being pulled from Redfish Lake

MACKAY — A girl who is around 4 years old was hospitalized Friday after being pulled from Redfish Lake in Custer County in the afternoon.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office does not know the identity of the child.

Police reports show dispatch received a call at around 11 a.m. about a young girl being pulled from the lake. At the time, bystanders were doing CPR, and emergency responders took over when they arrived.

She was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital in Ketchum.

Sheriff’s officials are concerned because a kayak was found overturned in the water and pair of men’s boots were also found on the bank.

They have requested the assistance of the Bingham County Dive Team to search the lake for additional information.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details become available.