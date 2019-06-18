UPDATE: Tornado warning canceled

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

The tornado warning has been canceled.

About 800 Fall River Electric customers are without power in the Rexburg area.

UPDATE

The tornado warning is now in effect until 6:30 p.m.

As of 6:00 p.m., about 500 Fall River Electric customers were without power in the Rexburg area.

ORIGINAL STORY

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a tornado warning for Southwestern Fremont County, Southeastern Jefferson County, Northwestern Bonneville County, and Central Madison County until 6 p.m.

At 5:23 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rexburg, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Tornado and quarter size hail are possible. Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near Rexburg and Sugar City around 5:30 p.m. and Archer around 5:50 p.m.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Heise and Thornton.

This Tornado Warning replaces the Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the same area.

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris.