Vice President Pence visits Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — The Vice President of the United States visited Yellowstone National Park Thursday to tour the park and speak to employees.

Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by his wife, Karen, told park employees that President Donald Trump is committed to conserving United States national parks. Pence announced a proposal to help improve and maintain infrastructure in national parks.

“We’ve actually proposed what will be known as the Public Lands Infrastructure Fund,” Pence said.

He said 50 percent of the revenue the federal government receives from leasing public lands will support the infrastructure in national parks.

Vice President Mike Pence working on boardwalk repairs at Old Faithful geyser. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“We’re working with leaders in both parties and leaders all across the country,” he said.

During his visit, the Pences stopped by a section of the boardwalk around Old Faithful that is being rebuilt. They helped nail down and screw in planks on the boardwalk.

“It is a joy for Karen and I to be back in Yellowstone National Park. It is a crown jewel of the American park system,” he said. “Thank you all. To all of the rangers, to the Forest Service personnel, National Park Service team and to all of the partners that accommodate some four million people who come through Yellowstone National Park yearly. Thank you.”