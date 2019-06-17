WinCo Food recalls frozen raspberries due to possible norovirus contamination

IDAHO FALLS — Boise-based WinCo Foods is recalling its 12-ounce bag of frozen red raspberries because it has the potential to be contaminated with norovirus.

The store-brand label is manufactured by Rader Farms of Bellingham, Washington, and distributed to WinCo stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah.

The possibly infected product came from lot 4045902 with a best buy date of Feb. 13, 2021. The best code is found on the back side of a bag next to the UPC bar code., according to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The UPC code is 0 70552 30501 4.

WinCo Foods has removed the potentially affected product from store shelves.

No customer illnesses have been reported to date. WinCo Foods was informed by the FDA that a sample of the product was tested by the FDA and found to be contaminated with norovirus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Typical symptoms of norovirus infection are an acute onset of vomiting, watery, non-bloody diarrhea with abdominal cramps, and nausea. Systemic manifestations include, fever, myalgia and malaise, anorexia, and headache. Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged, or more severe symptoms.