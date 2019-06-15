You’re invited to help set world record while helping kids in need

Share This

IDAHO FALLS – Volunteers with a local nonprofit are hoping to set a world record Saturday, and they’re asking for your help.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a nonprofit that builds, assembles and delivers bunk beds to kids and families in need. Volunteers in 30 states across the country will gather for “Bunks Across America,” where they’ll be building bunk beds for 5,000 kids across the nation.

Levi Shaffer, the Rexburg chapter president, says they’ve teamed up with a scout working on his Eagle project and are aiming to build 30 beds in 3 hours.

“We think we can do it,” Shaffer says. “Ten bunk beds an hour is doable if everybody is working together and focused on the same goal.”

RELATED | Man honored after quitting job to build bunk beds for thousands of kids

The purpose of the event, according to a news release, is to bring people together for one cause and solve a problem that impacts kids across America.

There are many ways for you to get involved, from volunteering to donating, but what they need most is for you to spread the word and help them in the cause.

The Rexburg Sleep in Heavenly Peace event kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday inside Lowe’s parking lot in Idaho Falls. Those ages 10 and up are welcome to join and don’t need experience to build. Schaffer says to bring a good pair of shoes, a pair of gloves, a hat, and a water bottle, and the rest of it is provided by Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. In Idaho and across the U.S., too many boys and girls go without a bed, or even a pillow, to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health,” the organization’s website says.

“If you know of anybody that needs a bed, or could use a bed, go on our website, request a bed,” Shaffer says. “We’re always looking for help doing deliveries and getting those beds to the kids.”

Lowe’s parking lot is at 925 East 17th Street. Visit the organization’s Facebook page or website to learn more.