Adult killed, another adult injured and 3 children hurt in Highway 20 crash

ISLAND PARK — An adult was killed, another adult was injured and three children were hurt in a crash Tuesday night on US Highway 20 near Harriman State Park.

The group was westbound in a Chevy Avalanche south of Last Chance around 9:15 p.m. when the wreck happened. The driver crossed into the eastbound lanes, left the pavement, overturned, and the SUV came to rest on its top, according to Idaho State Police.

One adult died on the scene and two juvenile passengers were taken by air ambulance to the hospital. The adult driver and a juvenile passenger were taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing seatbelts.

Idaho State Police is waiting to release the names of those involved until family members have been notified.

The crash happened one day after another serious wreck on Highway 20 in Ashton.

Three vehicles were involved in that crash Monday night, including an SUV pulling a boat. Idaho State Police says 43-year-old Darin Jordan failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 20. He struck a boat trailer and the boat dislodged, landing on another vehicle.

The SUV pulling the boat then rolled, according to police.

Two children were flown to EIRMC and three other children were taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital before being transported to EIRMC. One adult was taken by ambulance to EIRMC and another to Madison Memorial. Their conditions have not been released.