Highway 20 reopens after 3 vehicle crash involving boat in Ashton

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

On Monday, July 29, at approximately 8:02 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of US20 and SH47 in Ashton.

Darin Jordan, 43, of Idaho Falls, was driving westbound on SH47 in a 2002 Toyota Camry. Layne Polatis, 46, of Blackfoot, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2005 Ford Excursion pulling a trailer with a boat on it. Jack Hendren, 58, of Rexburg was driving westbound on US20 in a 2000 Ford Focus.

Jordan failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of SH47 and US20. The Camry struck the boat trailer and the boat became dislodged, landing on the Ford Focus. The Excursion rolled on to its top. The Focus came to rest on its side.

Polatis was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Two juvenile passengers of the Excursion were transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Three juvenile passengers of the Excursion were transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, and then later transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance. Jordan was transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of travel on US20 were blocked for approximately 3 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

ASHTON — Nine people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 20 in Ashton Monday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck near Frostop Drive In around 8 p.m. Witnesses say one of the vehicles was towing a boat.

Fremont County Sheriff deputies, Ashton Police, St. Anthony Police, Idaho State Police, Fremont County Fire and Fremont County EMS responded to the scene.

Two medical helicopters were also called and helped transport victims to local hospitals.

The highway is currently blocked in both directions and drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. EastIdahoNews.com will post further details as we learn them.