Attic fire damages Swan Valley home
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Published at
SWAN VALLEY — A fire damaged an unoccupied home on Ranger Station Road in Swan Valley Friday morning.
The Swan Valley Fire Department responded to the fire at around 7 a.m. after a passerby noticed smoke and called 911.
When firefighters arrived they found a fire burning in the attic.
Firefighters were able to put out that blaze quickly and cleared the scene at around 10 a.m.
Officials tell EastIdahoNews.com a preliminary investigation indicates the fire may have started in the home’s main electrical panel.