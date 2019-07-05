Attic fire damages Swan Valley home

SWAN VALLEY — A fire damaged an unoccupied home on Ranger Station Road in Swan Valley Friday morning.

The Swan Valley Fire Department responded to the fire at around 7 a.m. after a passerby noticed smoke and called 911.

When firefighters arrived they found a fire burning in the attic.

Firefighters were able to put out that blaze quickly and cleared the scene at around 10 a.m.

Officials tell EastIdahoNews.com a preliminary investigation indicates the fire may have started in the home’s main electrical panel.