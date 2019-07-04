Authorities search for man missing in rural Wyoming

Share This

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office is searching for 21-year-old Averin Scott.

Scott is a Native American man who was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Wyoming Highway 89, just north of Horse Creek, near the river in Teton County.

Scott was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black pants. He is 5’7″, approximately 150 to 160 lbs, and has long black hair.

If you have seen Averin or have any information, please contact dispatch at (307) 733-2331.